Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $528.27. 113,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

