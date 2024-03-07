Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 481,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,737. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

