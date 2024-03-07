Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

