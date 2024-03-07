Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $60,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

VVV opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

