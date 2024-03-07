V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

V2X stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 8,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. V2X has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. V2X's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in V2X in the first quarter worth about $6,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in V2X by 116.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

