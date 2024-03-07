V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. V2X has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in V2X by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in V2X by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in V2X by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in V2X by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

