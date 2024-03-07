V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,215 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,087,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,984,484. The firm has a market cap of $566.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,206 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,154 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.