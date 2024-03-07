V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PIPR stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,399. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $193.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average is $175.13.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,678 shares of company stock worth $10,044,513. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

