V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 171,579 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 429,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 716,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 266,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,485. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

