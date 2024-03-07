URU Metals (LON:URU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.50

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66), with a volume of 1999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

URU Metals Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £783,750.00, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.26.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

