United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.560-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.0 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.56) – $0.06 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $698.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

