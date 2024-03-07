United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.56) – $0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.03 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.560-0.060 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $12.15 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $721.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

