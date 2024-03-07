Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

