Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tyman Price Performance
Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 282 ($3.58) on Thursday. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The company has a market capitalization of £553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.63.
About Tyman
