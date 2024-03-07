Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 282 ($3.58) on Thursday. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The company has a market capitalization of £553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.63.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

