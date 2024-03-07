TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 118.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.2%.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $571.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in TXO Partners by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 153,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.