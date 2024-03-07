Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

