TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 521.60%.
TCRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 7,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,657. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $346.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.
In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
