Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $575.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

