TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $393.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

