TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Cut to Sell at Compass Point

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.75 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

