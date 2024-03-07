Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

