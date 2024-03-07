Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON TPK traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 740.40 ($9.40). 248,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 776.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 787.12. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,088.53, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

