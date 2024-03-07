TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. TransMedics Group comprises about 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of TransMedics Group worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,109 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TMDX traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

