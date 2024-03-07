Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 687 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,580. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

