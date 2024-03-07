Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,366. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

