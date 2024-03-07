Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,524,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

