Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,206 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,154 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.23. 48,753,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,456,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

