Townsquare Capital LLC Has $25.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 729,636 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. 1,008,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

