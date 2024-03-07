Townsquare Capital LLC Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.35. 448,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

