Townsquare Capital LLC Has $15.67 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.33% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 177,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,636. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.