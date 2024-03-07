Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 3,035,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,099. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

