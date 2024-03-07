Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NFLX traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $605.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

