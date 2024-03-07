Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 399,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
