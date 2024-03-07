Toroso Investments LLC Sells 6,331 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,221. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.52.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

