Toroso Investments LLC Sells 602 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.05. 393,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

