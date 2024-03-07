Toroso Investments LLC Sells 136,335 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,335 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Bitfarms worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 11,888,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,152,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.71. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

