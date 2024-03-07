Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. 232,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.