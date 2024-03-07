Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 138,654 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,654 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,746,542 shares of company stock worth $37,241,801 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

