Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.08. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

