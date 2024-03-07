Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Linde by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $466.92. 246,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $467.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

