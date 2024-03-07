Toroso Investments LLC Buys 2,738 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $602.00. The stock had a trading volume of 496,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

