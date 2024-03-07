Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Toro by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 528,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

