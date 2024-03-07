Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Trading Up 0.6 %

TTC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 190,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 49.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Toro by 140.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

