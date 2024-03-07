tomiNet Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. tomiNet has a market cap of $119.98 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.21079144 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $29,428,346.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

