Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $76,600.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,149,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,447,138.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $161,280.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,545.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,778 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $426,402.78.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,650 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $224,971.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $133,560.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $120,160.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 88.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

