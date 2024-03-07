Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.78

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 253519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.35.
In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
