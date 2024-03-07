THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

NYSE THO opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

