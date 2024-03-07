Thomas C. Leonard Sells 217 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kadant Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $326.93. 12,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.73. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

