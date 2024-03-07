Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $572.61 million and approximately $34.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00063803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00021783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,472,267,011 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.