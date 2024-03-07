The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $48,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.